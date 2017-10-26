State champ Mount Ida Lions unload on Dierks Outlaws

The Mount Ida Lions did their best to spoil Senior Night for the Dierks Outlaws, handing them a 44-6 defeat at Red Ayers Field in Dierks.

The reigning 2A state champions were able to gather a measure of retribution for the only loss they suffered last year which came at the hands of the Dierks Outlaws.

Mount Ida amassed 463 total yards of offense with 410 yards coming from the ground game and 53 by way of their passing attack.

Dierks struggled to find a rhythm in the first half, but was able to gain 99 yards of total offense with 60 coming on the ground and the rest in the air.

Jarrett Fox led the Outlaw offensive effort with 11 carries for 64 yards. Chandler Lowery had five carries for -7 yards, Elvin Wilson had four carries for four yards and Brayden Kirby had three carries for no gain.

Lowery was 1-4 in the air for 39 yards and a touchdown. Blayn Turner was the receiver to catch the 29-yard touchdown reception.

Mount Ida’s offense was filled with diversity thanks to contributions by 11 running backs and two receivers.

Luke Forga led the Lions with three carries for 157 yards and two touchdowns. He had touchdown runs of 63 and 85 yards.

Cade Jackson had two carries for 35 yards and a touchdown and had two catches for 22 yards and a touchdown.

Ridge Gibbs was 3-3 in the air for 53 yards and a touchdown. he also had two carries for 29 yards and a score.

Jonathan Lagrange had four carries for 55 yards and a score. Hunter Davis had five carries for 35 yards, TJ Walden had five carries for 15 yards, Dawson Huff had three carries for 32 yards, Jaythan Dillon had three carries for eight yards, Tony Gasca had a 27 yard carry, Bridger Farmer had one carry for 11 yards and Ty Abernathy had a six yard carry.

Tyler Allenbrand hit a 28 yard field goal and was 5-6 on PATs.

Mount Ida scored early and often and was able to exit the first quarter with a 28-0 lead.

The Lions first score capped a five play drive that ended with a 24 yard touchdown run by Jonathan Lagrange. Tyler Allenbrand’s PAT was good and the score was 7-0 with 8:03 to go in the first quarter.

The second Lion drive was three plays and ended in a 40 yard run by Cade Jackson. The PAT was good and the score was 14-0 with 5:14 to go in the quarter.

The third score came after only two plays with Luke Forga racing 63 yards for the score. Allenbrand’s PAT was good and the score was 21-0 with 2:39 left.

Mount Ida’s fourth drive started on the Outlaw 12 yard line after Ethan Winkley blocked a Dierks punt, scooped it up and made it just outside the Outlaw 10 before being brought down.

Ridge Gibbs finished the job with a 12 yard run for the fourth score of the night. Allenbrand’s PAT was good and the Lions held a 28-0 lead with 51 seconds left in the first quarter.

Mount Ida would score two times in the second quarter on an 85 yard run by Luke Forga and a 14 yard Ridge Gibbs pass to Cade Jackson. Allenbrand hit the first PAT and missed the second to lift the score to 41-0.

Dierks struggled to move the chains in the first half with their only first down coming at the end of the first quarter on a 15 yard run by Jarrett Fox. A facemask call against Mount Ida moved the ball to the 48 yard line. This would be Dierks’ best field position of the half.

Mount Ida turned to their bench in the second half and was able to score on a 28 yard field goal off the foot of Tyler Allenbrand with 3:30 to go in the third quarter.

Dierks was able to rally for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter thanks to a 29 yard touchdown reception thrown by Chandler Lowery to Blayn Turner. The two point conversion attempt failed.

Mount Ida ran out the clock to claim the 44-6 victory.

Mount Ida remains undefeated at 8-0 and will welcome Mountain Pine to town Friday night. A victory over Mountain Pine clinches the conference title for Mount Ida and assures them a one seed in the 2A playoffs.

Dierks drops to 0-8 and will travel to Spring Hill Friday.