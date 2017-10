The Scrapper baseball team received state championship rings Friday, Oct. 13, before the football game against Ashdown at Scrapper Stadium.

PA announcer Johnny Wilson reviewed the season and introduced each player as Superintendent Doug Graham presented the rings.

The Scrappers won the Class 4A state championship May 19 by defeating Shiloh Christian 4-1 at Baum Stadium on the campus of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.