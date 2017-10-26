Run-heavy Foreman Gators drop Mineral Springs Hornets

The Mineral Springs Hornets and the Lafayette County Cougars will bring matching records to the field Friday night at Mineral Springs. Both teams are 2-6 overall and 2-3 in conference play.

The Hornets are coming off a 28-14 loss to the Foreman Gators while the Cougars will be looking to rebound from 50-44 loss to Mountain Pine.

In Friday night’s game in Foreman, the Hornets played the No. 2 team tough and earned 236 yards of offense, with 122 yards on 24 rushes and 114 yards on 11/22 passes.

Payton Haddan and Octavion Ceaser split the quarterback duties at Foreman. Haddan was 5/12 for 32 yards and two interceptions while Ceaser hit 6/10 passes for one touchdown and one interception.

Tahji Beal led the Hornet rushing again with seven carries for 93 yards and one TD followed by Ceaser and Rickey Walker with seven carries each for 15 yards.

Raheem Brown led the Hornet receivers with three catches for 55 yards and one TD and Darrius Hicks pulled in three for 29 yards. Adding to the passing total were Cesear, Walker and Beal.

Hicks also had a fumble recovery and an interception on defense and Walker also covered a Gator fumble.

The Gators collected 292 yards of offense with six coming via the pass and 292 on the ground.

The Gators’ ground game was led by Kyren Batey with 17 carries for 117 yards and one TD, Chase Boyd with 18 carries for 72 yards and two TDs, Isaac Carver with 12 carries for 63 yards and one TD. QB Batey hit just one of 4 passes for six yards.

Both teams were heavily penalized in the game with MS drawing flags 10 times for 75 yards and Foreman eight times for 61 yards.