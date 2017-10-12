Quartz, Quiltz, Craftz and door prizes this weekend

One doesn’t have to make the trek to a crystal mine this weekend to find treasure this weekend with free hourly drawings for door prizes added to the 37th Annual Quartz, Quiltz, and Craftz Festival.

The addition of an hourly drawing for door prizes is just one example of how the Mount Ida Area Chamber of Commerce works hard every year to make the QQC Festival one of the best in the region.

Each person who attends the QQC Festival will receive one free door prize ticket each day they attend as they enter the fairgrounds. Tickets will be drawn every hour from those passed out each day. Tickets are only good for the day you receive them.

You have to be present to win and all unclaimed prizes will be returned to the prize pool to be drawn for the next day. Winners will be announced each hour and everyone is encouraged to go by the Chamber booth before they leave to see if they have won a door prize.

Door prize tickets will be available for purchase as well. Attendees may purchase additional tickets for $1 each. Purchased tickets are good for all three days.

The QQC Festival is a three day event scheduled to begin this Friday, October 13 and continue through Sunday, October 15.

The event offers something for everyone with three distinct shows. Each show caters to a different facet of what Mount Ida and Montgomery County have to offer. The Chamber of Commerce has registered over 30 vendors so far with registration open until the start of the festival.

The gem and mineral show highlights the abundance of crystal to be found in the area. The Quilt show sponsored by the Montgomery County Extension Service Homemakers Clubs features some of the finest sewing artistry in the area.

The Craft show will be twice as nice this year with booths located indoors as well as outdoors. Virginia Welchman is responsible for the indoor booths as she has been for many years and this year the Ouachita Artists Gallery and Studio will sponsor an outdoor section for craft vendors.

The 30th annual World Championship Crystal Dig has already registered 120 diggers for this year’s event. The crystal dig is a two-day amateur crystal digging competition for adults ages 18 and over and young miners ages 17 and under. The event takes place,October 13 and 14.

Over the course of two days, diggers get to keep all they find and submit their best point and best cluster each day to compete for crystal adorned award plaques and $2,250 in total prize money.

Members of gem, mineral and rock hounding clubs can also represent their club to compete for bragging rights and a chance to win a free entry to next year’s event. Two free entries will be awarded, one for the club with the highest score and one for the club with the most members competing.

There is a $100 Entry fee for the dig and is limited to the first 200 diggers.. No refunds after October 1. Same day registration, if space is still available. Entry fees the day of the event will be $110. An wards banquet will be held Saturday evening, October 14 at 6 p.m.

Kids in Kindergarten through sixth grade can participate in the K-6 Kidz Dig sponsored by Dixie Crystal Mining Company. The dig will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the fairgrounds. There will be a $1 entry fee per child.

Each child must have his or her parent or legal guardian present to participate. Participants get to keep all the crystals they find and submit their best point and best cluster to compete for awards and prizes including free passes to the Mid-America Science Museum. Awards presentation follows an educational talk by Sandra Chandler of the Arkansas Geological Survey.

The QQC Festival is located at the Montgomery County Fair. Entry to the fairgrounds and parking is free with each attendee receiving one door prize ticket upon entry each day.

For more information about the QQC festival contact the chamber at (870) 867-2723, or visit their website at mtidachamber.com. They can also be found on Facebook.

For information about the quilt show please contact the Montgomery County Extension Service Homemakers Clubs at (870) 867-2311.