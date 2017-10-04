Obituary: W.J. Stone, 80, of Blevins

W. J. “Rollin Stone” Stone, 80, of Blevins, died, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017.

He was born Aug. 6, 1937, in Blevins, to the late Vernest and Florine Fulton Stone.

He was a retired truck driver and farmer.

Survivors include: his wife of 59 years, Martha Page Stone; two sons, Yancey (Sheila) Stone, and Tracy (Susan) Stone; two daughters, Kim Daugherty and Cheryl Heikkinen; two brothers, Randy Stone and Ricky Stone; two sisters, Patsy Stegall and Bonnie Honeycutt; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, at Herndon Pharr Funeral Home in Hope. Services were at 5 p.m., Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Blevins, with Bro. Donnie Dillard, Bro. Dan Patton, and Bro. Bill Christian officiating. Burial followed in Sweet Home Cemetery, Blevins, under the direction of Herndon Pharr Funeral Home of Hope.