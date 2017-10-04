Obituary: Treva Ann Myers, 79, of Glenwood

Treva Ann Myers, age 79, of Glenwood, passed away on Thursday, September 28, 2017, at her home.

She was born on April 23, 1938 in Bernice, Oklahoma, the daughter of Ira Ridenour and Vival Ann Smith Ridenour.

She is survived by four children, Fred Myers of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Diana Bateman of Boulevard, California, Gary Leon Myers of Glenwood and Kenneth Myers of Pearcy; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.