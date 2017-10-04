Obituary: Sandra May “Steward” West, 69, of Nashville

Sandra May “Steward” West, age 69, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct.1, 2017, at CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs, Ark.. She was born Dec. 28, 1947, in Lubbock, Texas, to Roy Cletus Steward and Noami Allane (Blount) Steward.

She was a graduate of Odessa Community College with an associate’s degree in nursing.

She married RC West on Feb. 8, 1982, in Odessa, Texas where she worked as a homemaker and full time mother.

Sandra truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, spreading the gospel, singing, and spending time with her nephews and nieces and closest of friends. Sandra had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.

She is preceded in death by her husband, RC West; three brothers, RC Steward, Teddy Steward, and Allen Steward and 1 sister Joan Randal.

She is survived by: four children, Jason and Angie Pelton of Duncan, Okla., Michael Pelton of Frederiksberg, Texas, Warren and Jeannette Pelton of McAllen, Texas, and Adam and Stephanie West of Nashville, Ark.; two step-children, Kyle West of Farmington, N.M., and Elaine West of Fort Worth, Texas. She has 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carl and Hazel Davis of Littlefield, Texas, Jerry and Linda Pierce of Cumby, Texas, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Services will be Thursday, Oct 5, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Nashville Funeral Home with Bro. Bruce Short officiating. Interment will follow in Saratoga Cemetery. You may send the family a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on Facebook.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Sandra touched are invited to the NASHVILLE FUNERAL HOME, 1208 W Sunset St., Nashville, AR 71852, from 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, to reminisce, grieve, support each other and, of course, just chat.