Obituary: Ronald Layne Elkins, 67, of Norman

Ronald Layne Elkins, age 67, of Norman, passed away on Tuesday, September 26, 2017.

He was born on January 29, 1950 at DeQueen, the son of Rupert Richard Elkins and Gladys Lucille Pack Elkins.

He is survived his daughter, Charlotte Dowden of Norman; his son, Billy Martz of Avery, Texas; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; his twin brother, Wayne Elkins of Texarkana, Arkansas; his sisters, Lola Herrington of Texarkana, Arkansas, Janice Foley of Washington, D.C., and Richie Stevens of Los Angeles, California.

Graveside services were held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, October 1, 2017, in the Liberty Cemetery with Pastor Charles Gross officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Liberty Cemetery Association.

Arrangements were under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

