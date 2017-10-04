Obituary: Richard “Dick” Giefer, 74, of Story

Richard “Dick” Giefer, age 74, of Story, AR, formerly of Ramrod Key Fl., passed away September 25, 2017 at CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs, AR surrounded by his family. He was born December 12, 1942 to the late Marvin and Lillian Giefer in St. Paul, MN. Richard is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Cynthia Hicks and brother Scott Giefer.

Survivors include: wife, Judy Giefer, son, Troy Giefer (Rachel), daughter, Kimberly Stephenson (Sheldon), brothers, Marvin Giefer (Harriett), Roger Giefer (Alta) and Robert Giefer, sisters, Rene Lindorf (Dale) and Lisa Tvedt, 6 grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Dick loved to serve his church at the Vinyard on Big Pine Key, Fl. and was loved by many, he enjoyed his profession as an auto mechanic and business owner. He was looking forward to full time retirement on his farm in Story, AR. Dick was a memorable character that will be remembered by all that knew him.

Arrangements were made under the direction of Thornton Funeral Home of Mount Ida, AR.