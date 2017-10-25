Obituary: Lyle Gaston, 77, of Norman

Lyle Gaston, age 77, of Norman, passed away on Saturday, October 21, 2017.

He was born on September 3, 1940 in Norman, the son of Hal Gaston and Leora Pearl Burrow Gaston. On August 7, 1964, he was married to Mary Lewis. He was preceded in death by his son Dempsey Gaston; his parents; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Arley and Irene Lewis; and his brother, Carl Gaston.

He was a member and deacon of Mount Gilead Baptist Church for over fifty years. He enjoyed reading and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Gaston of Norman; two daughters and sons-in-law, Stephanie and Shane Atkinson of Morrilton and Sharon and Robert O’Neal of Amity; five granddaughters, Kayla Koontz, Fallon Koontz, Olivya Koontz, Danielle O’Neal and Gabrielle O’Neal; three brothers, Robert Gaston of Fort Smith, Harold “Pete” Gaston of Norman