Obituary: Kenny D. Risner, 64, of Point Cedar

Kenny D Risner, age 64, of Point Cedar, passed away on Saturday, October 21, 2017.

He was born on August 20, 1953 in Nashville, Arkansas, the son of Omer Risner and Esperence Porter Risner.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila Risner of Point Cedar; two sons, Loyd Pittman of Alpine and Luke Pittman of Mabelvale; four grandchildren; one great-grandbaby on the way; two brothers, Steve Risner of Amity and Keith Risner of Glenwood.

Services were held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 24, 2017, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood, with Bro. Van Glidewell officiating.

Interment was in Philippi Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kenny Risner Memorial Fund at Diamond Bank.

