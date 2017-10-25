Obituary: John C. Baker, 64, of Sims

John C. Baker, age 64, of Sims, AR, passed away October 19, 2017 at his home. He was born April 12, 1953 in Tulare, CA to the late Delmar and Betty Myers Baker. John is preceded in death by his parents, wife of 37 years, Karen Baker, and one daughter Lisa Baker.

He is survived by one daughter, Misty Baker (Scooter), grandson, Clayton Bates, brothers, Roger Baker (Becky), Ronald Baker (Debbie), Gary Don Baker, Darrell Baker and Jack Soape, sisters, Janet Hatton (Jerry), Dot Porche, Margaret Ledger (Henry), Debbie Keith, Lynnette Coates, and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.