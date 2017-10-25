Obituary: John C. Baker, 64, of Sims

John C. Baker, age 64, of Sims, AR, passed away October 19, 2017 at his home. He was born April 12, 1953 in Tulare, CA to the late Delmar and Betty Myers Baker. John is preceded in death by his parents, wife of 37 years, Karen Baker, and one daughter Lisa Baker.
He is survived by one daughter, Misty Baker (Scooter), grandson, Clayton Bates, brothers, Roger Baker (Becky), Ronald Baker (Debbie), Gary Don Baker, Darrell Baker and Jack Soape, sisters, Janet Hatton (Jerry), Dot Porche, Margaret Ledger (Henry), Debbie Keith, Lynnette Coates, and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Visitation will be held Monday, October 23, 2017, 6-8 p.m. at Thornton Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, October 24, 2017, 10:00 a.m. at Lone Valley Cemetery in Sims, AR with Brother Bud Wilburn officiating. Pallbearers: Josh Baker, Justin Baker, Jacob Baker, Brian King, Trevor Scurlock, Ethan Woody. Honorary Pallbearers: Gary James, James Scrimshire, Ron Cescaline and Mark Collins. Arrangements were made under the direction of Thornton Funeral Home of Mount Ida, AR.
