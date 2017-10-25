Obituary: Helen Ruth Jester Gordon, of Glenwood

Helen Ruth Jester Gordon, was born in Glenwood Arkansas, July 16, 1931. She was the youngest daughter of William “Willie” Jester and Chessie Long Jester. Helen died on October 20, 2017, in Hot Springs AR.

Preceding her in death is her husband of 41 years Fletcher Ross Gordon and their daughter Ruth Ann Herndon. as well as, her mother and father; brothers, Luther, John, Roy, Sherman, and sisters Lettie Howard and Lottie Droke, and an infant sister Floy.

Surviving her is, a son, Fletcher Lynn Gordon of Hot Springs and her daughter Abdenalys of Dallas, Tx., Also two granddaughters, one grandson and two great granddaughters.

Helen will lie in state at the funeral home starting at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 24th with visitation from 5 – 7 pm. Celebration of Life Services will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 25th at the Ruggles Wilcox Funeral Home in Arkadelphia. Burial will be in the Mt. Tabor Cemetery near Bonnerdale, AR. To sign Helen’s online tribute page go to www.ruggleswilcox.com.