NJHS Streak hits 63 with win over Mena

By John R. Schirmer

News-Leader staff

MENA – The Nashville Junior High Scrappers ran their winning streak to 63 games Oct. 19 with a 29-8 victory over Mena.

The streak dates back to the last 2 games of the 2010 season.

The Scrappers (7-0 for the season) put up 15 points in the first quarter, 7 in the third and 7 in the fourth to earn the win.

Caiden Erwin scored first on a 48-yard pass from Ty Gordon with 5:36 left in the first quarter. Gordon ran the ball in for the 2-point conversion and an 8-0 Scrapper lead.

Keyshawn Stewart added Nashville’s second TD on a 12-yard run with 1:05 remaining in the first. Ronald Pineda kicked the first of 3 PATs.

Mena got on the scoreboard early in the second quarter on an 81-yard run and a 2-point conversion to close the gap to 15-8.

Stewart scored twice in the second half for the Scrappers. The first TD of the half came on a 46-yard run with 2:18 left in the third quarter. His second touchdown was on a 5-yard run with 5:01 left in the game.

Gordon completed 4 of 7 passes for 84 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also ran the ball 14 times for 87 yards.

Erwin was the leading receiver with 1 catch for 48 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Beene and Austin Hanson had 1 catch each for 11 yards each. Stewart recorded 1 reception for 14 yards.

Stewart was the leading rusher with 15 carries for 146 yards and 3 TDs. Quincey Garland ran 4 times for 30 yards.

The Scrappers put up 260 yards rushing and 84 passing for 344 yards total offense.

The Scrapper defense limited Mena to 78 yards rushing and 71 passing for 149 total yards.

Nashville will return to Scrapper Stadium Thursday, Oct. 26, to play Malvern.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Eighth grade

The eighth grade Scrappers (6-0) defeated Mena 28-12 Oct. 19.

Aiden Chapman scored first on a 3-yard run with 2:32 left in the first quarter. Ethan Gunter ran the ball for the 2-point conversion and an 8-0 lead.

Mena responded about a minute later on a 70-yard TD pass. The 2-point conversion attempt failed.

Chapman scored on another 3-yard run in the second quarter.

Chanler Chapman scored on a 2-yard run, and Gunter passed to Matt Hibberd for the 2-point conversion. C. Chapman scored again late in the game on a 70-yard run.

Mena scored once more on a 29-yard run.

Gunter completed 10 of 20 passes for 87 yards. Peyton Hilliard was the leading receiver with 4 catches for 38 yards. A. Chapman had 3 receptions for 41 yards, and C. Chapman caught the ball 3 times for 8 yards.

C. Chapman was the leading rusher with 14 carries for 172 yards and 2 TDs. A. Chapman ran the ball 7 times for 42 yards and 2 TDs. Gunter carried 5 times for 21 yards.

The eighth graders ran for 235 yards and passed for 87 for 322 yards total offense.

Mena had 22 rushing yards and 151 passing for 173 yards total.