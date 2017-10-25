Nashville native named top prosecuting attorney in Arkansas for 2017

By Terrica Hendrix

News-Leader staff

FORT SMITH – The Arkansas Prosecuting Attorneys Association at its Annual Fall conference unanimously recognized Bryan L. Chesshir as the association’s 2017 Prosecuting Attorney of the Year.

Chesshir of Nashville is the prosecuting attorney for the 9th West Judicial District and is currently serving as the president of the association.

Chesshir, 53, has more than 22 years of prosecutorial experience. He obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in 1987; his Juris Doctorate in 1990; and then became a prosecuting attorney. He has served as an elected prosecuting attorney since 2008.

“Congratulations to the one who deserves it the most,” Chesshir’s daughter Raegan said. “I love you. You’re forever my hero.”

“I love my daddy,” Weller, Chesshir’s youngest son exclaimed.

“I’m so glad my dad is good at his job. I am proud of him,” Walker, Chesshir’s first-born son, said.

Howard County Deputy Prosecutor Aaron R. Brasel said, “It has been my pleasure to work with and learn from Bryan over the years. Bryan’s recognition as Prosecutor of the Year is well deserved, and couldn’t go to a better prosecutor or advocate for the people of the 9th West Judicial District.”

“Bryan has worked hard and is so deserving,” Chesshir’s wife, Kayla, began. “His job begins way before he’s sure he even has a case that should be heard in court. He’s involved from the start. He has an understanding of our communities needs and has a strong desire to protect and seek justice for our citizens. Bryan is a very disciplined person and failure is not an option for him. I am proud of this accomplishment and also proud of all the other steps he has taken to get here. He is my inspiration,” she ended.

“I am very proud of all of my children and the goals they have accomplished. They have all worked since a young age and I credit this for the success they have had in life and their careers,” Bill Chesshir, Bryan’s father, stated.

“[It’s a] great honor,” the prosecutor of the year began. “Especially when it is your peers who recognize the dedication and efforts you put into your profession. In light of the trend to lower criminal sentences across America, it is your job to make sure justice is done. To make sure the victim and their rights have a voice. Ironically, people are not happy to see you … when you are there, usually something is wrong … something bad has happened in their lives. Even though you see the bad part of society, it is very rewarding when a victim and/or their family thank you for going the extra mile to seek justice. “[It’s] very rewarding being able to serve your neighbors, your community … the place in Southwest Arkansas where you were raised and where you are raising your children to make it a safer place. It is always an honor to represent the people of southwest.”

The 9th West Judicial District is comprised of the following counties and deputy prosecutors:

Howard – Aaron Brasel

Little River – Al Smith

Sevier – Erin Hunter

Pike – Jana Bradford