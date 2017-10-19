Nashville Homecoming Week includes collection for Arkansas Children’s Hospital

The Nashville High School Student Council is sponsoring Spirit Week in conjunction with Homecoming festivities through Friday, Oct. 20.

This year, the Student Council is also sponsoring “NHS Teens Helping ACH Teens.” According to Kaden Peebles, an Arkansas Children’s Hospital ambassador and a 2016 NHS graduate, teenage patients there are in need of several items. These small, inexpensive items will help them pass the time more enjoyably and provide some small comforts, according to Peebles, who was a cancer patient at ACH while she was in high school.

NHS asks all Nashville students and the community to donate all they can for teens at Arkansas Children’s Hospital who need their help.

Monday was “Stick” it to the Bearcats day, and Student Council members collected Chap-Stick.

Tuesday was “Sock” it to Mena day, and they collected fuzzy socks.

Wednesday was “Charging to a Victory” day, and students are collecting phone chargers and ear buds (inexpensive kinds).

Thursday will be “Deck the Bearcats” day, and playing cards of any kind will be accepted.

Friday is “Scrub those Bearcats,” and travel size toiletries, toothbrushes and toothpaste will be accepted.

Other items such as pillowcases, lap blankets/throws, and cash, will be accepted.

At NHS, the first block class that collects the most items will win a homemade breakfast. Cash donations: $1 = one item.

Nashville Primary and Elementary schools will receive a cookies and Coke party provided by the Student Council for the winning homeroom.

Trendsetters – located at 601 N. Main St. in Nashville – will collect donations at the boutique this week.

Peebles and Student Council members will also collect these items at the Homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 20. There will be a recognition ceremony during the game to acknowledge the efforts of the schools.