“My Fair Lady” debuts Saturday at Roosevelt Auditorium

Opening night for “My Fair Lady” is upon us and the members of the Montgomery County Council for the Performing Arts (MCCPA) would like to invite everyone to one of three performances.

The cast and crew has enjoyed their time together as they work to prepare this performance for their audience, but all the countless hours the props crew and cast members have put into this performance is coming to an end.

They hope to see you Saturday, October 7 at 7 p.m., and Sunday October 8 and 15 at 2 p.m. for a delightful evening with Professer Higgins, Colonel Pickering, Eliza Doolittle and the rest of the cast.

The MCCPA proudly presents “My Fair Lady” at the Roosevelt Auditorium in Mount Ida, October 7, 8, and 15. Admission is $8 per person.

For more information on the show or the MCCPA check out their Facebook page.