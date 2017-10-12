Murfreesboro Schools safe after lockdown situation

MUFREESBORO — South Pike County Schools in Murfreesboro went on lockdown for slightly more than a half an hour on Thursday, Oct. 12.

According to Superintendent Roger Featherston, “the precautionary measures for our students’ safety. All is now safe and clear on campus.”

Calls came into local law enforcement around noon that a man was spotted a block or so from the school carrying a gun. The lockdown went into effect immediately.

After investigation, it turned out the the firearm in question was a b.b. gun and there was no threat to student safety.

“I was very impressed with the reaction of the staff and students. Please know that the safety of everyone on campus was taken very seriously,” said Featherston.