Montgomery County tax deadline extended to October 16

The Montgomery County tax deadline has been extended to October 16 this year, giving everyone one more day to take care of their local tax debt. Usually local personal and property taxes are due October 15, but due to that date falling on a Sunday the deadline has been extended to the following Monday as allowed by law. Taxes payments must be made with cash or check only. No credit/debit cards will be accepted. Payments can be made at the collector’s office in the Montgomery County Courthouse in Mount Ida. The Montgomery County Courthouse would also like to remind people they will be closed October 9 for Columbus Day.