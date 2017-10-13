Montgomery County 4-H Banquet award winners

Participation Awards
Bronze
Bailey Nash, Thomas Rowland, Presley Nash, Dixie Standridge, Austin Rowland, Callahan Rouse, Coltan Rouse, Addie Cooper, Lilly Cooper, Breanna Lewis, Serena Gray, Caleb Rouse, Gala Millwood, Brady Rowland, Sawyer Beggs, Katelyn Katie” Miller, Dakota Rae, Ian Badger, Karlie Davis, Lucas Hawthorn, Garrett Beggs, Mark Carmack,Katelyn Rae, Emily Hawthorn, Graison Smith, Abbie Buttrum, Colton Walker
Silver
Bracken Scott, Will Monk, Emilee Brakefield, Natalee Brakefield, Jayden Warden, Opal Samons, Katelyn Macejewski, Caleb Badger, Payton Macejewski, Geoffrey Samons, Penelope Samons
Gold
Mikayla Ellison, Addison Nash
Record Book Awards
Emilee Brakefield, Pelelope Samons, Geoffrey Samons, Opal Samons, Katelyn Macejewski, Peyton Macejewski, Jayden Warden, Bracken Scott, Mikayla Ellison, Breanna Lewis, Graison Smith
Ola Mae Walton “Spirit of 4-H” Awards
Katelyn Macejewski, Ian Badger
Outstanding Junior 4-Her of the Year
Natalie Brakefield
Outstanding Senior 4-Her of the Year
Bailey Nash
Wall of Fame
Caleb Badger
Friend of 4-H
