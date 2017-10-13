Home Farm Gallery Montgomery County 4-H Banquet award winners

Montgomery County 4-H Banquet award winners

Participation Awards

Bronze

Bailey Nash, Thomas Rowland, Presley Nash, Dixie Standridge, Austin Rowland, Callahan Rouse, Coltan Rouse, Addie Cooper, Lilly Cooper, Breanna Lewis, Serena Gray, Caleb Rouse, Gala Millwood, Brady Rowland, Sawyer Beggs, Katelyn Katie” Miller, Dakota Rae, Ian Badger, Karlie Davis, Lucas Hawthorn, Garrett Beggs, Mark Carmack,Katelyn Rae, Emily Hawthorn, Graison Smith, Abbie Buttrum, Colton Walker

Silver

Bracken Scott, Will Monk, Emilee Brakefield, Natalee Brakefield, Jayden Warden, Opal Samons, Katelyn Macejewski, Caleb Badger, Payton Macejewski, Geoffrey Samons, Penelope Samons

Gold

Mikayla Ellison, Addison Nash

Record Book Awards

Emilee Brakefield, Pelelope Samons, Geoffrey Samons, Opal Samons, Katelyn Macejewski, Peyton Macejewski, Jayden Warden, Bracken Scott, Mikayla Ellison, Breanna Lewis, Graison Smith

Ola Mae Walton “Spirit of 4-H” Awards

Katelyn Macejewski, Ian Badger

Outstanding Junior 4-Her of the Year

Natalie Brakefield

Outstanding Senior 4-Her of the Year

Bailey Nash

Wall of Fame

Caleb Badger

Friend of 4-H

Montgomery County News

