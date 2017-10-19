Mineral Springs Hornets roll over Murfreesboro Rattlers 47-0 to get second win

The Mineral Springs Hornets had lost enough close games this season with four of their five losses by six points or less. Murfreesboro played perhaps its most competitive game of the season a week previous against Mountain Pine.

Those two trends fell silent Friday night in Mineral Springs as the Rattlers lost to the Hornets handily, 47-0.

The Rattlers were never able to gain any traction on offense, amassing only 103 total yards from scrimmage for the game on 39 plays, despite dominating the time of possession 36:00-12:00.

Mineral Springs, however, had no trouble moving the ball, gaining 297 yards rushing and 167 yard passing on 29 total plays.

Down 28-0 at the end of the first quarter, the Rattlers were able to cross midfield only once in the half, and found themselves down 40-0 at the half.

The second half, played under a running clock, featured only a single score by the Hornets, setting the final margin.

The Hornets were led by quarterback Peyton Haddan, who completed 8 of 10 passes for 167 yards, and three TDs. He would also rush for another TD on two rushes for 28 yards.

Tahji Beal would lead Mineral Springs in rushing, with 97 yards on seven attempts and two TDs. Dashawn Compton would rack up one TD on one rush for 86 yards. Rickey Walker added another 65 yards on four carries and a TD.

Receiving leaders for the Hornets included Beal with three receptions for 63 yards and a TD; Rayshawn Sanders with two receptions for 53 yards and a TD; Ladarrius Hicks with one for 11 yards and one TD; and Camron Walker had one reception for 35 yards.

The Hornets had five tackles for loss on the game defensively, notching two turnovers — a fumble and an interception. Trelyn Thoms collected the Hornet interception and Walker made the fumble recovery.

Rattler QB J.C. Motley was 4/11 through the air for 34 yards and one interception, as well as eight rushes for 26 yards. Backup QB Payten Diffee was able to play much of the second half of the game, completing 2/8 passes for 12 yards and rushing twice for five yards.

Michael Hughes rushed for 19 yards on nine attempts for Murfreesboro.

Jakob Allmon was the team’s leading receiver, catching four passes for 51 yards.

Andrew Keeney led the Rattlers with five tackles on defense, and the team forced one fumble as a turnover on the game.

In special teams, highlights for the Rattlers included a 30-yard kickoff return by Hughes, and a 53 yard punt by Jarrett Faulkner.

One battle the Rattlers did win was in penalty yardage, with Murfreesboro accruing four penalties for 35 yards, and Mineral Springs notching 15 penalties for 119 yards.

Mineral Springs, winner of their last two games (2-5, 2-2), will travel to face off against Foreman (5-1, 4-1) who lost their first game of the season last week to Mount Ida 36-7.

Murfreesboro (0-7, 0-4) will look to break their winless streak on the season in traveling to Spring Hill.

The Bears (2-5, 1-3) lost heavily to Mountain Pine and Mount Ida since defeating Lafayette County for their lone conference win.