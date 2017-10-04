MCSO seeking help in locating evacuees trailer

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information leading to the recovery of a trailer and contents which went missing from the Hickory Nut Vista Picnic Area Saturday.

The sheriff’s office reports that the maroon and grey trailer belongs to an individual who recently fled from the storms in Florida to Montgomery County for a fresh start. They also stated that the individual was living out of the trailer parked at the picnic area and had left it there when they went to work.

The trailer was reported stolen Saturday and was believed to have been taken sometime between 6:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. The trailer still had Florida license plates on it when it went missing.

If you have any information regarding the missing trailer and/or its contents please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 867-3151.