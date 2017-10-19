Lions make statewide statement with 36-7 victory over Foreman

DEWAYNE HOLLOWAY

montcnews2@windstream.net

MOUNT IDA – The Mount Ida Lions made a statement as the eyes and ears of Arkansas were focused on them with their 36-7 victory over the Foreman Gators.

Hootens.com, Fearlessfriday.com, and 103.7 FM were on hand to report and broadcast the game on a statewide level, joining the weekly radio broadcast by KENA 104.1 FM.

Mount Ida and Foreman both entered the game undefeated and arguably untested with the 7-2A Conference crown more than likely resting on the outcome of Friday’s game.

Neither team disappointed with both squads offering up impressive numbers, but it was the running game and smothering defense of the Lions that made the difference.

Mount Ida rolled up 395 yards and five touchdowns on 62 carries. Jonathan Lagrange and Cade Jackson turned in 100 plus yard performances. Lagrange had 26 carries for 183 yards and a touchdown, while Jackson had 15 carries for 133 yards and two touchdowns. Cade Helms had 13 carries for 53 yards and two scores.

TJ Walden had a carry for eight yards, Dallas Weston had two carries for eight yards, Gage Dyer had two carries for three yards, Tyler Hamilton and Ridge Gibbs each had a carry for three yards, and Hunter Davis had a one yard carry.

Kyren Batey had the brunt of Foreman’s 232 yard of offense with 197 yards on 18 carries. He was also responsible for their lone touchdown.

Cade Helms led the defensive effort with eight solo tackles and one assist. Champ Saylors had five solos and three assists with a blocked punt. Gunner Gilbert had four solo and two assisted tackles, Ethan Winckley had two solo tackles and two assists, and Tyler Hamilton had a solo tackle and two assists. Luke Forga and Brody Davis each had two solo tackles, Rich Gibbs had a solo and an assisted tackle, and Drew Allen had two assists. Drew Allen recovered Saylors’ blocked punt.

Mount Ida received the open kick off and quickly pushed into Gator territory with a 35 yard run by Cade Jackson to the Foreman 40. The Lions worked their way to the four yard line but the Gators’ defense were able to hold them out of the end zone. Foreman moved the ball to their 24 yard line before being forced to punt the ball away on a fourth and 7.

Mount Ida started their second drive from their own 48. They worked their way to the Foreman 30 over the course of six plays before Jonathan Lagrange exploded through the line, running to the one yard line before being brought down. Jackson finished things off with a one yard run for the first score of the game. Tyler Allenbrand’s PAT was good and the Lions held a 7-0 lead with 2:14 to go in the first quarter.

Foreman came roaring back, driving the ball to the Lion eight before turning the ball over on downs on the Mount Ida 25.

Mount Ida followed up with a 15 play 75 yard drive which ate up five minutes on the clock. The tandem of Lagrange, Helms and Jackson moved the ball 75 yards with Lagrange getting the score on a three yard run. Mount Ida went for two points after the officials called an offside penalty against the Gators. Jackson took the snap and forced his way into the end zone to give the Lions a 15 point lead with 4:40 to play in the half.

The Gator offense floundered in the closing moments of the half, failing to gain a first down in their next drive. The punter took the snap on a fourth and 16 from their own 36 and kicked the ball only to be blocked by Champ Saylors. Drew Allen scooped the ball up and ran to the 12 before being tackled.

Helms took the first hand off of the drive 12 yards for the third score of the night. Allenbrand hit the PAT to give the Lions a 22-0 lead with less than two minutes left in the half.

Things got heated on the opposing sideline as the Foreman head coach and the officiating crew had words, leading to him being ejected. Mount Ida would kick the ensuing kick off from the Foreman 30 yard line. The two teams swapped another set of possessions before the half ended, but noone scored.

Foreman’s lone score came on the first play from scrimmage in the second half. Kyren Batey took the snap on the 60 yard line and blew through the Lion defense for a touchdown. The PAT was good and the Lions lead was 22-7.

Mount Ida responded with a 90 yard drive that spanned 10 plays. Jackson ended the drive with a one yard touchdown run with 7:36 left in the third quarter. Allenbrand’s PAT was good and the Lion lead was 29-7.

Mount Ida added another touchdown in the opening minute of the fourth quarter on a one yard run by Helms. The PAT was good and the Lion’s held a 36-7 lead, which would ultimately be the final score.

Mount Ida moves to 7-0 on the season and 4-0 in conference play. They are currently tied with Mountain Pine atop the conference standings

Mount Ida will travel to Dierks Friday night to face the Outlaws. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.