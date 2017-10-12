Lions accumulate over 500 yards in 57-7 victory over Spring Hill

DEWAYNE HOLLOWAY

SPRING HILL – Alarms were sounding when Mount Ida left the field house, unfortunately for the Bears they seemed to by caught off guard when the Lions arrived in Spring Hill for a 57-7 drumming of the Bears.

The coaching staff had to find a new bus Friday afternoon after alarms went off on the bus and they were unable to turn them off. Although Mount Ida didn’t look as crisp as they have in recent games, the momentary hindrance in their travel plans didn’t seem to be too much of a distraction.

The number of contributors to the Lion running game continues to grow with 13 players getting at least one carry and five of them scoring. As a team Mount Ida rushed for 513 yards and through for an additional 30 and another touchdown.

Cade Helms was the workhorse for the team with 11 carries for 126 yards and four touchdowns. Quarterback Cade Jackson also turned in a 100 yard performance with 109 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

The longest run of the night came in the final minutes of the game when senior Tony Gasca broke loose for a 50 yard touchdown run.

Jonathan Lagrange ran for 68 yards and a TD on eight carries, Gage Dyer had three carries for nine yards and a score, and Hunter Davis had five carries for 38 yards. TJ Walden had six carries for 27 yards, Luke Forga had three carries for 26 yards, Tyler Hamilton had three carries for 23 yards and Bridger Farmer had two carries for 21 yards. Jaythan Dillon had a seven yard run, Ty Abernathy had a four yard run, and Dawson Huff had a three yard run.

Gage Dyer had a 30 yard touchdown catch thrown by Cade Jackson. Tyler Allenbrand was 1-2 on field goal attempts, hitting a 41 yard kick, and 6-8 of his PAT’s.

Mount Ida scored early and often, with 21 points in the first quarter and 26 in the second.

Spring Hill opened the game with a first down and a trip to midfield before the Lions shut things down, forcing a punt on fourth and seven.

The Lions settled in for a 11 play 86 yard drive. Cade Helms scored the first points of the game on a 19 yard run with 5:48 to go in the first period. Tyler Allenbrand’s PAT was good and the lead was 7-0.

Mount Ida’s defense tightened up, forcing a four and done in the next Bear drive. The Lions took over at midfield and seven plays later Helms marched in from five yards out for the score. The PAT was good and the Lions lead stood at 14 with 1:42 to go in the quarter.

The Lions quickly retrieved the ball thanks to an interception by Drew Allen on the next Bears’ play from scrimmage. Mount Ida only needed two plays to score a third touchdown in the first quarter. Allenbrand hit his PAT to give the Lions a 21 point lead with 53 seconds to go in the first period.

After forcing another four and out the Lions marched 71 yards for another touchdown. Helms got his third of the night, this time on a five yard run. The PAT was wide right and the Lions held a 27-0 lead with 9:37 to go in the first half.

Mount Ida’s next possession began on the Spring Hill 30 after a great punt return by Gage Dyer. Jackson found Dyer open on the right side of the field for a 30 yard touchdown reception with 7:41 to go in the half. Allenbrand’s PAT was good and the score was 34-0.

Spring Hill was able to get on the board thanks to a eight play drive that traversed 65 yards and ended in a 12 yard reception for a touchdown. The PAT was good and the Lions held on to a 34-7 lead with 3:39 to go in the half.

Mount Ida responded with a three play 54 yard drive that ended with a 24 yard touchdown run by Jonathan Lagrange. The PAT was good and the Lion lead was 41-7 with 2:51 to go in the half.

Mount Ida would score once more in the half after Helms found the end zone for a fourth time on the night, this time on a 23 yard run. The PAT missed and the Lion lead was 47-7 at the end of the half.

Coach Mike White turned to the second offense for all the second half and they made the most of their time on the field.

Mount Ida drove the ball to the Bears 28 where Allenbrand attempted a 48 yard field goal, but fell short.

The next Mount Ida drive pushed down to the 21, setting up a 41 yard attempt which Allenbrand hit for his first field goal of the year.

Spring Hill pushed their way into Lion territory on their next drive, but Colton Goss brought it to an end after recovering a fumble on the Lions 35 yard line. TJ Walden and Hunter Davis took turns carrying the ball up to the 50 yard line. Coach White called Tony Gasca’s number on the next play and he took it the distance for a 50 yard touchdown run with 45 seconds to go in the game. Allenbrand put the cherry on top to give the Lions the 57-7 win.

Mount Ida moves to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in conference play. They will host Foreman Friday night with kick off scheduled for 7 p.m.