‘Leader Board’ for the week of October 4, 2017

Scrapper Tailgate to be held Oct. 13

The Scrapper Tailgate Party will be Oct. 13 from 4-6:30 p.m. at the old practice field across from Nashville High School.

To secure a spot at the tailgate, contact Gaye Graham at 870-845-7788 or email her at gaye.graham@nashvillesd.com. The tailgate is sponsored by the Scrapper Booster Club.

The Scrapper baseball team’s state championship ring presentation will be at 6:40 at Scrapper Stadium.

The football game between Nashville and Ashdown will kick off at 7 p.m.

• • • • • • • • • •

EHC to host blood drive on Oct. 12

The Moonlighters EHC will sponsor a LifeShare blood drive on Thursday, Oct. 12, from 2-7 p.m. at the Center Point Community Center.

All donors are asked to bring a donor card or other identification. For more information, call Karen Siefert at 903-794-3173 or Cindy Harding at 870-451-3179.

All donors will receive a T-shirt. A drawing will be held at the end of the blood drive for a certificate for two free burgers, fries and drinks, compliments of The Center Point Store.

• • • • • • • • • •

FAFSA help available at Nashville

Nashville High School seniors and parents may schedule appointments for help in filling out the FAFSA, which opened Oct. 1, on the following dates and times at NHS:

Today, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. every 40 minutes until 6:40 p.m.

Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. every 40 minutes until 6:40 p.m.

Parents who have another student in college may schedule additional time slots by contacting the NHS office.

To schedule an appointment, call Nashville High School at 870-845-3261.

• • • • • • • • • •

Defensive driving course planned Oct. 15

A Smart Driver Defensive Driving Course will be taught in Nashville on Sunday, Oct. 15.

The course will be offered from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. at the Carter Day Training Center, North Main Street, Nashville.

The cost is $20, with some insurance customers being charged $5 less. Interested individuals may call 501-226-1599 for more information.

• • • • • • • • • •

Caregiver Support Group to meet Oct. 11

The Caregiver Support Group will meet in Nashville on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at Elite Home Health, 132 Medical Circle, Nashville, on the campus of Howard Memorial Hospital.

The meeting will begin at 11 a.m., and is opens to any family or paid caregivers in the community. The meeting topic will be “Coping with Difficult Behavior.”

The group is sponsored by Ouachita Regional Hospice which also has group meetings at Waldron and Mena. The group is open to anyone in the community, not just those affiliated with the agency or location. The groups meet every month. The topic changes each month but is the same at every location for that month.

The organization provides hospice care to patients/ families in their home or long term care facility.

• • • • • • • • • •

Blue Darter Trade Days to be held Oct. 20-21 at UA Cossatot Gym

Blue Darter Trade Days is an event hosted by the Lockesburg Lions Club and the UA Cossatot Foundation. The vendor event is from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. on October 20 and 21 at the UA Cossatot Bank of Lockesburg Gymnasium.

Proceeds will benefit both non-profits.

“Partnering with the Lockesburg Lions Club to offer a fun and exciting event that will also benefit the communities we serve is truly exciting,” said Dustin Roberts, UA Cossatot Foundation’s Coordinator of Development.

Vendor applications are currently being accepted, and booth spaces are reserved by a first-come, first-serve basis. Event organizers are looking for vendors offering goods such as antiques, furniture, shabby chic items, primitive pieces, vintage merchandise, glassware, and more.

Spaces for vendors selling pets will also be available. No food vendors will be allowed. The cost for a 10×10 space outside without electricity is $30, a 10×10 space inside without electricity is $45, and a 10×10 space inside with electricity is $65.

“The Lockesburg Lions Club is dedicated to serving our community,” said Zebbie Launius, Lockesburg Lions Club Member.

“Blue Darter Trade Days offers us an opportunity to better serve our community in several ways. With this event, we hope to generate scholarship opportunities for local students and help in the fight to end blindness.”

To reserve a booth, please call Zebbie Launius at 870-584-9966 or email her at zlaunius@cccua.edu.

This event is part of the Tri County Fall Festival partnership and series of events hosted by the Lions Club, UA Cossatot, and De Queen/Sevier County Chamber of Commerce.

• • • • • • • • • •

‘Beast Feast’ set Oct. 7th at Murfreesboro Church

The Murfreesboro First Baptist Church will hold a Beast Feast Saturday, Oct. 7 that will feature an exhibition bow shoot by the South Pike County Archery Team and wild game dinner.

There will be local vendors, door prizes, a campfire and music by John David Watson. The guest speaker will be Steve “Wild Man” Wilson.

Admission will be $10 for 12 and older, $5 for ages 6-11 and free to those under 6.

• • • • • • • • • •

Tollette VFD to host October Fest Oct. 28

The Tollette Volunteer Fire Department will host its second annual October Fest on Oct. 28 starting at 6:30 p.m.

The event will include a carnival, haunted hay ride and haunted house. Concessions will be available.

• • • • • • • • • •

Nathan Haunted House dates set of October

The Nathan Volunteer Fire Department’s Haunted House will be held Oct. 14, 21 and 28.

The times will be 7-10 p.m. and the admission will be $5.

• • • • • • • • • •

Tailgate party planned this Friday night at Rattler Stadium

There will be a Murfreesboro Rattler tailgate party on Oct. 6 from 5-7 p.m. in front of Holloway Field at Rattler Stadium.

The event will include hot dogs from Diamond Bank’s Blue Diamond Grill, music, baggo and prizes.

The event is free and being sponsored by Diamond Bank but donations will be accepted for the Rattler Football Athletic Fund.