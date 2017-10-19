Junior Scrappers stop Ashdown 2-point try; winning streak hits 62

ASHDOWN – With time running out, the Nashville Junior Scrappers stopped Ashdown on a 2-point conversion attempt and defeated the Cubs 21-20 Oct. 12. The Scrappers’ winning streak extended to 62 games.

Nashville (6-0 on the season) took a 14-0 lead early in the game. Tyler Beene scored on a 45-yard pass from Ty Gordon 42 seconds into the first quarter. Ronald Pineda kicked the first of his 3 successful PATs to put Nashville ahead 7-0.

Caiden Erwin scored with 2:33 left in the quarter on a 12-yard pass from Gordon, and Nashville led 14-0.

Ashdown wrapped up the first-quarter scoring on a 20-yard TD pass with 17 seconds remaining. The 2-point conversion was good.

Neither team scored in the second or third quarters, and the fourth and final quarter began with Nashville ahead 14-8.

Gordon scored on an 11-yard run with 5:57 left in the game, and Nashville made the PAT for a 21-8 lead.

The gap narrowed with 2:05 left on a 38-yard scoring pass from the Panthers. The 2-point conversion was no good.

Ashdown had one last chance with 37 seconds remaining as the Panthers scored on a 9-yard run. Scrapper defenders held on the 2-point conversion run to seal the win for Nashville.

Gordon completed 9 of 14 passes for 149 yards, 2 TDs and an interception.

Erwin was the leading receiver with 2 catches for 53 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Beene had 2 catches for 47 yards and a TD.

Austin Hanson had 3 receptions for 38 yards, and Keyshawn Stewart caught the ball twice for 11 yards.

Gordon was the leading rusher with 14 carries for 121 yards and a touchdown.

Stewart ran the ball 9 times for 62 yards. Quincey Garland had 1 carry for 59 yards.

Nashville had 242 yards rushing and 149 passing for 391 yards total offense.

Ashdown recorded 86 rushing yards, 219 passing for 305 total.

The Scrappers will travel to Mena Thursday, Oct. 19, for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Eighth grade

The eighth grade Scrappers (5-0) defeated Ashdown 34-8.

Aiden Chapman scored 4 touchdowns, with Chanler Chapman adding another.

Nashville scored midway through the first quarter on an 18-yard pass from Ethan Gunter to A. Chapman. C. Chapman ran the ball for the 2-point conversion.

Chapman added 2 more first-half scores on runs of 8 yards and 3 yards to give Nashville a 20-0 halftime lead.

C. Chapman returned an interception 53 yards for a Scrapper TD with 4:05 left in the third quarter. A. Chapman put up Nashville’s final score of the night on a 7-yard run late in the third.

Ashdown’s only score came with 3:45 left in the game on a 36-yard run and 2-point conversion.

Gunter completed 3 of 6 passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. A. Chapman had 1 reception for 18 yards and a touchdown. Peyton Hilliard made 1 catch for 26 yards. C. Chapman caught the ball once for 17 yards.

Chapman was the leading rusher with 6 carries for 59 yards and 3 TDs. Gunter had 7 carries for 35 yards. Matthis Hibberd ran the ball 7 times for 27 yards, and C. Chapman had 8 carries for 7 yards.

Nashville recorded 128 yards rushing, 61 passing for 189 yards total offense.

Ashdown put up 43 yards rushing, 28 passing for 71 total.