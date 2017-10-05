Junior Scrappers run Streak to 60 with 49-12 win over Fountain Lake

FOUNTAIN LAKE – The Nashville Junior Scrappers ran their winning streak to 60 games Sept. 29 with a 49-12 win over Fountain Lake. Nashville led 42-6 at halftime.

Keyshawn Stewart scored first on a 1-yard run 39 seconds into the game. Ronald Pineda kicked the first of 7 PATS for Nashville.

Austin Hanson scored on a 76-yard pass play from Ty Gordon with 5 minutes left in the first quarter.

Gordon scored 9 seconds into the second quarter on a 20-yard run. Austin Hanson followed with a 37-yard TD reception from Stewart at the 6:11 mark.

Quincey Garland ran 53 yards for a score with 4:47 left before halftime. Hanson scored about 3 minutes later on an 18-yard pass from Gordon.

Nashville’s final TD came on a 20-yard run by Chanler Chapman with 4:55 left in the game.

Gordon completed 2 of 6 passes for 94 yards, 2 touchdowns and an interception. Stewart was 1 of 1 for 37 yards and a TD.

Stewart ran the ball 4 times for 63 yards and a touchdown. Gordon had 3 carries for 41 yards and a TD. Garland ran once for 53 yards and a touchdown. C. Chapman had 8 carries for 54 yards and a TD. Ethan Gunter rushed 3 times for 10 yards. A. Chapman had 1 carry for 4 yards.

Hanson caught 3 passes for 131 yards and 3 TDs.

Nashville had 356 yards total offense and held Fountain Lake to 202.

The Scrappers will host Camden Fairview Thursday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m.