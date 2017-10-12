Front Porch season ends with twice the entertainment

The Front Porch Stage proudly present Unkle Dave’s Tall Timber Bluegrass and The Clark Family Trio to the stage Saturday, October 14 at 6 p.m.

The Front Porch Stage’s 2017 season ends on a great note with fine bluegrass and great Americana folk and rock when these two great bands appear this Saturday evening.

Unkle Dave’s Tall timber Bluegrass are considered to be one very best in the business and The Clark Family Trio are a proven Mount Ida Favorite.

Bring your family, friends and neighbors and enjoy some great music under the stars on the courthouse lawn this weekend. The show starts one hour early so make your plans accordingly.

The Back Porch Kitchen will have all beef hotdogs for only $1 and will have plenty of cool treats as the warm weather continues.

The Montgomery County Front Porch Stage wishes to thank all the bands, all our fans and special thanks to our volunteers who make it happen week after week.

Visit their website www.frontporchstage.org and on Facebook at The Front Porch Stage. The Front Porch is a 501(c) 3 public charity.