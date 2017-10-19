Dierks Outlaws drop to 0-7 with homecoming loss

Lafayette County played the role of spoiler Friday with a 49-20 win over the Dierks Outlaws on homecoming night.

The loss dropped the Outlaws to 0-7 on the season and improved the LC Cougars to 2-5 overall and 2-2 in conference play.

The Outlaws schedule will continue down a rough road this Friday night when the undefeated defending state champion Mount Ida Lions come to town. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.

The Lions have posted wins over Magazine (41-6), Jessieville (28-6), Lamar (42-7), Mineral Springs (42-14), Murfreesboro (48-0), Spring Hill (57-7) and Foreman (36-7).

Friday night’s game in Dierks was a low-yardage affair, with both teams’ offenses failing to reach the 300-yard mark. The Cougars had a total of 282 yards with 127 via 4/7 pass completions and 155 yards on 25 carries. The Outlaws picked up 282 yards of offense with only five coming from 2/10 pass completions and 255 on 58 rushes.

The Outlaws were led by Brayden Kirby with 32 carries for 195 yards and all three of the team’s touchdowns. Jarett Fox carried the ball eight times for 26 yards and Blayn Turner had seven totes for 24 yards. Adding to the rushing total were Grant Strasner and Chandler Lowery.

Strasner and Colt Kuykendall shared the QB duties with both completing one pass. Strasner had one interception on the night.

The Cougars were led by quarterback Martavious Miller with nine carries for 111 yards and one TD followed by Jaylyn Anderson with nine carries for 31 yards and one TD.

QB Miller hit 4/6 passes for 127 yards and two TDs and one interception. Anderson pulled in three passes for 90 yards and two TDs.

The Outlaws were held scoreless in the first quarter while the visitors posted 14 points in the opening quarter. Dierks’ put their first points on the board in the second quarter when Kirby capped a drive from eight yards out at the 6:59 mark.

The Cougars added to their lead in the second quarter with 22 points for a 36-6 lead at the break.

Dierks’ next points came on a 17-yard run by Kirby at the 8:09 mark in the third quarter to trim the LC lead. The Cougars responded with a 54-yard kick-off return that pushed them ahead, 43-12.

The Outlaws put their final points on the board at 11:39 mark of the fourth quarter when Kirby broke a 62-yard TD run and then punched in the two-point conversion. The Cougars set the 49-20 final with just under three minutes left when Andreus Dedner scored from eight yards.