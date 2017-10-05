Dierks Outlaws drop to 0-5 against Foreman

The Dierks Outlaws’ offense turned in its best showing of the season Friday night, but, like the area’s other two Class 2A teams, the Outlaws remain winless to start the second half of the season.

The Foreman Gators handed Dierks its fifth loss, 55-14, at Gator Stadium.

All of Dierks’ points came in the first half but the Gators held a 28-14 lead at the half and built on the 55-14 final with 27 more points in the second half.

Dierks’ offense totaled 236 yards. Quarterback Grant Strasner hit 7/12 passes for 84 yards and one TD and also rushed 11 times for 27 yards. Brayden Kirby led the ground game with 12 carries for 64 yards and a 44-yard TD. Jarett Fox also had 13 carries for 64 yards.

Fox, who had an interception on the night, also led the Outlaw receivers with four catches good for 24 yards and Blayn Turner collected one catch good for an 18-yard TD. Chandler Lowery added to the passing yardage with two catches for 24 yards.

The Gators rolled up 328 yards of offense with 326 coming on the ground. Quarterback Eddie Batey led Foreman with six carries for 176 yards and three TDs.

George Thomas topped the Outlaw tackle chart with five stops followed by Cameron Pugh with four.

The Outlaws will host the winless Mineral Springs Hornets Friday night in the battle for the Howard County Cup.

Kick-off at Dierks is set for 7 p.m.