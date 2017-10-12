Bike Your Park Day offered local residents and visitors to our community an opportunity to get out and enjoy the beauty of the Ouachita Mountains while mountain biking Lake Ouachita Vista Trail (LOViT).

The event took place September 30 on the LOViT, at the Shangri-La Tompkins Bend Campgrounds.

Many attendees brought their own bikes while others took the opportunity to try one of Ouachita Kayak Tours’ new fleet of Arkansas-made Orbea mountain bikes. Spa City Cycling Also had a variety of bikes for people to demo while checking out the trail.

Bike Your Park Day was sponsored by Adventure Cycling Association and National Public Lands Day was sponsored by National Environmental Education Foundation.