Vacuum salesman reportedly making rounds, making trouble

A vacuum salesman who was arrested in Pike County and later ran out of Sevier County by lawmen is now wanted in Ouachita County.

Jeremy Ly, 24, who has an Alaskan driver’s license and a Conway address, is wanted by the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department for suspected aggravated assault and first-degree criminal mischief.

Ly apparently made rounds in Pike and Howard counties earlier this month, allegedly selling Kirby vacuum cleaners door to door. He was eventually arrested in Pike County and cited for misdemeanor criminal trespass-occupied on Aug. 23 when he reportedly walked into a home near Murfreesboro and refused to leave.

Pike County Investigator Wayne Epperly said Ly, who is of Asian descent, has been described as a “pushy, aggressive salesman” who makes people “uneasy” when pitching his product. Ly’s partner, James Maiden, 24, of Eudora, Ark., told Epperly that he and Ly were really vacuum salesmen and that Ly’s sale method often made people uncomfortable. Maiden has not been charged in any of the area incidents.

Ly bonded out of the Pike County Jail the same day he was arrested on the misdemeanor charge.

The weekend after Ly was arrested in Pike County, he was reportedly involved in an incident in Sevier County near Ben Lomond.

County law officials were called to the Falls Chapel area in reference to suspicious persons in van. Officers soon located Ly and Maiden at a residence and backgrounds were conducted. Neither of the men were found to have any warrants.

The two men refused to let Sevier County officers search their vehicle and De Queen’s K9 officer was dispatched to the scene. The dog did not alert to anything illegal in the vehicle and the men were released and informed to leave Sevier County and not return.

On Friday, Sept. 1, the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department issued an alert for Ly, who is described as being 5’8” and weighing 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The alert stated Ly’s last known address was Redfield, Ark.

Person with any information about Ly are asked to contact the OCSD at (870) 231-5300.