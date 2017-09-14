Soccer is coming to Caddo Hills

DEWAYNE HOLLOWAY

montcnews2@windstream.net

Caddo Hills fans can add soccer to their list of sports to get excited about thanks to a decision to create a high school program at last night’s school board meeting.

Superintendent Deric Owens introduced the idea at last night’s meeting before recommending the district add soccer to their list of extracurricular activities. He stated that 13 boys and 12 girls have committed to playing soccer and he added that he expects more once it is added as a sport.

Brandon Morris who works with the local youth sports association stated that although it was too late to reintroduce soccer on the youth sports level, they plan to bring it back next year.

The board approved his recommendation unanimously.

After returning from executive session the board voted to name Head Men’s Basketball Coach, Johnny Taylor as the head coach for the soccer program.

The board’s decision makes Caddo Hills the first Montgomery County school to offer soccer as a school sport.

Superintendent Owens stated after the meeting that the teams would play all road games this year while the school evaluates the sustainability of the program.

The board also saw a demonstration presented by the national championship robotics team. Three members of the team were on hand to demonstrate the capabilities of their robot which was created to aid in the sifting of crystals.

The team consists of Daniel Baker, Hunter Blackwood, Colton Cowart, Austin Tweedle, and Chandler West.

They announced that they were already working on a top secret project as they prepare to defend their national championship in Georgia next year.

The board also discussed providing air ambulance insurance for school employees. They discussed plans offered by Air Evac and LifeNet. Although Air Evac offered a cheaper rate at the number of potential participants, LifeNet is stationed closer to the school.

Superintendent Owens shared that if the district could get 500 people to sign up it would only cost $15 per person and $30 per family. If adopted, the district would pay the individual cost with the policy holder paying the rest.

He added that the LifeNet representative suggested the district create a group which could include people outside the district. The district would only be responsible for payments on employee’s individual plans. Owens stated that he would like to share this possibility with other area schools to see if they might be interested.

No decision was made on the issue.

Superintendent Owens shared that the district is meeting ADE special education requirements at a rate of 80 percent or better.

The board approved a recommendation to insulate the ceiling in the PE gym. The decision was made after Owens presented a report on a recent visit he made to Malvern where a similar job had been done.

The estimated cost for the spray insulation and paint will be just over $40,000. The insulation will be a two inch spray and will be painted white. Superintendent Owens added that it will also be fire retardant.

The board discussed whether they would continue the panic button program at the school after the state’s coverage runs out in December of this year.

Superintendent Owens stated that the program sends a message to all local law enforcement at the press of a button on your phone. However, he also pointed out that it wasn’t much faster than dialing 911. The cost is $2,500 per month. The subject was tabled to give Owens more time to examine the issue.

The board approved their annual Minority Teacher and Administrator Recruitment Plan.

The board approved the district budget which includes Title VIB, Title 1 and NSLA.

The board approved three early release requests from students.

The board approved the transfer of one student to Centerpoint.

The board discussed future board training sessions.

Superintendent Owens discussed some upgrades to the classroom security measures.