Online Presence Stressed to Mount Ida Area Chamber Members

“If you aren’t online, you don’t exist,” local Chamber of Commerce members and guests were told by Chelsea Goza of Henderson State University’s Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center, last week. Goza was presenting a seminar to the group.

The seminar was the second in a series of business development opportunities sponsored by The Mount Ida Area Chamber of Commerce, (MIACOC) in an effort to help area businesses better serve their customers and grow their businesses.

Last week’s program, “Facebook Business Pages – Beyond the Likes,” is a follow-up of an earlier program sponsored by the local chamber of commerce.

Goza is no stranger to the area, since she earlier presented a basic Facebook program designed to help businesses create sites with a professional appeal. Goza was also one of the speakers at the Chamber’s Awards Banquet earlier this year.

In addition to creating a basic Facebook page, those in attendance heard tips to help managing business sites, setting goals, measuring content and analyzing site effectiveness.

Pat Smith, author of “It’s All About the Food,” said following the program, “I have a Facebook business page and I had no idea how little I knew about it.” She added, “I will be spending the next week fixing what I have and implementing some super ideas Chelsea offered. My goodness, Chelsea certainly knows her stuff.”

Len Doughty, KPGC 95.1 radio station, wrote a testimonial praising the chamber for the benefits and services being offered. He said, “Thanks to the chamber for sponsoring this excellent workshop. It was very informative—packed with valuable insights and strategies to attract people to a Facebook business page.”

Penny Walden of Evergreen Acres shared his sentiments, saying “I learned some valuable information to apply to our business page.”

Doughty also expressed appreciation for the food which was provided by the Double T Diner and networking opportunity at the event. “We feel fortunate to have joined the chamber with this benefit,” he added.

Kenn Greene, chamber president said, “Our job as a chamber is to help our business members be more successful. These are the kinds of programs that help.” He noted that the chamber was considering offering a second class, since a number of other business owners have expressed interest.

He thanked participants, as well as HSU’s Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center for offering services such as the most recent programs made available to local businesses through the chamber.