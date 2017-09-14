Mount Ida pride shines in battle of the Lions

DEWAYNE HOLLOWAY

montcnews2@windstream.net

MOUNT IDA – The Mount Ida running game continues to improve as three players each had 75 yards or more in the Lions’ 28-6 defeat of the Jessieville Lions Friday night.

Mount Ida accumulated 254 yards on 45 carries Friday night with juniors Jonathan Lagrange and Cade Jackson each recording 79 yards, while senior Cade Helms had 11 carries for 75 yards. Jackson led the team with 11.3 yards per carry and two touchdowns, while Lagrange scored once.

Gage Dyer had four carries for 16 yards, Dallas Weston had two carries for one yard and Luke Forga had a carry for four yards.

Cade Jackson and Ridge Gibbs combined for all of Mount Ida’s three receptions and 55 yards in the air. Jackson connected with Gibbs once for a 35 yard pass and Gibbs found Jackson open twice for 20 yards.

Cade Helms scored once on offense, but defense was where he shined with six solo tackles and six assists with two for losses.

Fellow Senior Bridger Farmer recorded eight solo tackles and an assist for nine total.

Caleb Woodfield had six solo tackles and two assists with two sacks for losses. Cade Jackson had six solo tackles and one assist. Gage Dyer had five solo tackles. Dallas Weston had three solo tackles and two assists.

Jonathan Lagrange had five total tackles, Champ Saylors had four total tackles with one for a loss, Ethan Winkley had three total tackles with a sack. Gunner Gilbert and Ridge Gibbs had two total tackles and Drew Allen had two tackles and an interception. Hunter Davis assisted in a tackle.

Jessieville was able to muster 124 yards rushing and 86 in the air with Dylan Wright leading the team in rushing (81 yards) and passing (38 yards).

Mount Ida came out of the gate looking to prove a point, needing just under a minute to post the first score of the game. Mount Ida opened the game on their own 26 yard line. Lagrange rushed for five and Jackson gained six to give the Lions a first and 10 on their own 37 yard line.

Jackson called his own number and raced 63 yards for the score with 10:59 left in the opening stanza. Tyler Allenbrand’s PAT was good and the visiting Lions held a 7-0 lead.

Not be be outdone, the Mount Ida defense forced the home team into a three and out situation on their own 40 yard line. The ball turned over on a punt to the Mount Ida 24.

Cade Jackson led his team down field on a 11 play drive that ended with a two yard touchdown run by Lagrange with 4:10 to go in the first quarter. Allenbrand’s PAT was good to give Mount Ida a 14-0 lead.

Jessieville turned to Wright as they looked for some momentum on offense. He was able to carry Jessieville into Lions territory, but the ball was turned over on downs when Woodfield sacked Adam Saveall on the Mount Ida 25.

The remainder of the game was dominated by defense with the first half ending with Mount Ida ahead 14-0.

Jessieville was able to open the second half with a first down, but the visitors shut them down on a fourth and two from the Jessieville 44.

Mount Ida was able to score on their first possession of the half after moving the ball 58 yards in 12 plays. Jackson punched it in from one yard out for the score. The PAT was good and the visitors held a 21 point lead with 5:27 to go in the third quarter.

Jessieville was able to avoid a shut out at home thanks to a five yard run by Oliver Nasilai. The two point conversion failed and Mount Ida held a 21-6 lead with 19 seconds to go in the third quarter.

The final score of the game came on a 10 yard run by Helms with 8:49 to go in the game. Allenbrand’s PAT was good and the visiting Lions wrapped up the game with a 28-6 victory.

Mount Ida moves to 2-0 on the season and will host Lamar Friday night. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.