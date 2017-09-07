Local firefighters, businesses pitch in to help hurricane victims

Montgomery County residents joined people from across the region in response to the devastation in Texas which resulted from the onslaught of Hurricane Harvey.

A handful of people from Joplin Volunteer Fire Department, Mount Ida Volunteer Fire Department and South Fork Volunteer Fire Department left Wednesday morning with three small boats and a support trailer. They were deployed as support for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s efforts in Texas.

They were to be deployed to College Station, but were diverted to Beaumont, Texas and from there to Jasper.

Several local businesses and organizations are also collecting supplies for the relief effort.

Shack Attack is hosting a Houston Relief Drive until September 6. They are collecting clothes, diapers and toiletries.

Bob’s Food City also had an area for customers to leave donations for the relief effort. Several local banks and churches have also joined in the relief effort.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission officer Greg Rae has several officers working in Texas as part of the relief effort. They have been working in cooperation with game and fish officers from several states.

Hurricane Harvey hit the east coast of Texas last week, dropping as much as 52 inches of rain in some areas. The National Weather Service has stated that Hurricane Harvey has dropped more rain on the United States than any other storm in recorded history.