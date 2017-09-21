Lions whip Warriors 42-6

DEWAYNE HOLLOWAY

MOUNT IDA – Jonathan Lagrange turned in Mount Ida’s first 100+ yard performance of the year Friday as the Lions wrapped up the nonconference schedule with a 42-6 victory over the Lamar Warriors.

The win came in Mount Ida’s home opener and was the second week in a row that the Lions bested a 3A team.

Lagrange had 13 carries and rushed for 139 yards and four touchdowns. He had touchdown runs of 56 yards, 14 yards, four yards and two yards.

The Lions as a team rushed for 384 yards rushing with 11 players getting at least one carry in the game.

Joining Lagrange was Cade Helms with nine carries for 42 yards and a touchdown. Ridge Gibbs had six carries for 53 yards, Gage Dyer had four carries for 56 yards and Cade Jackson had four for 27 yards. Luke Forga had three touches for 49 yards, and Dallas Weston had three carries for eight yards and a score. Tyler Hamilton had two carries for eight yards. Bridger Farmer had a carry for nine yards and Dawson Huff had a carry for six yards.

Cade Jackson was one for two for 15 yards and Ridge Gibbs was one for three for six yards. Gage Dyer had both catches.

Defensively the Lions held Lamar to 95 yards rushing and 39 in the air for a total of 134 yards, five less than Lagrange netted for the Lions.

Mount Ida had 18 players record at least one solo or assisted tackle in the 42-6 victory.

Cade Helms had three solo tackles and five assists, Caleb Woodfield had one solo and seven assisted tackles and Gunner Gilbert had eight assists. Dallas Weston had two solos and five assists, while Bridger Farmer had two solo tackles and four assists. Jonathan Lagrange had two solo tackles and three assists, and Ethan Winkley had three solo tackles and one assist.

Brody Davis had two solo tackles and an assist,while Champ Saylors had one solo and two assists. Tyler Hamilton had three assists. Ridge Gibbs had two solo tackles. Hunter Davis and Ty Abernathy each had a solo tackle. Cade Jackson and Luke Forga each have two assists. Gage Dyer, Drew Allen and Oscar Pinedo each had one assist.

Lamar started the game with the ball on their own 24 yard line, but their possession was short lived thanks to an interception by Gage Dyer on third and 11. Dyer was able to return the ball to the Lamar 23 before being brought down.

Lagrange gave the crowd a taste of what was in store for them Friday night as he had three of the four touches in the Lions’ first drive. He capped off the drive with a 14 yard touchdown run with 9:13 to go in the first quarter. Tyler Allenbrand’s PAT was good to give them a 7-0 lead.

Mount Ida’s defense continued to dominate, forcing the Warriors to punt on a fourth and two from their own 40.

Mount Ida took control of the ball at the 7:04 mark in the first quarter on their own 34. The Lions methodically marched downfield, capping a 11 play drive with a four yard Lagrange touchdown run. Allenbrand’s PAT was good to give the Lions a 14-0 lead with 3:18 to go in the first.

Lamar found their footing in their next drive, moving the ball deep into Lion territory. Mount Ida was able to end the drive when Lagrange recovered a fumble on the Mount Ida 18 with just under 10 minutes to go in the half.

Mount Ida was able to escape a third and long situation when Cade Jackson found Dallas Weston open behind the line of scrimmage, who then pitched the ball to Gage Dyer as he raced to the 31 yard line for a first down. Cade Helms moved the ball to the Lion 44 and Lagrange finished things off with a 56 yard touchdown run. Allenbrand’s PAT was good and the Lions were up 21-0 with 8:39 to go in the half.

Lamar once again drove the ball into Lion territory, but Mount Ida’s defense held them on a fourth and two to turn the ball over on downs.

Mount Ida looked as if they were going to score again, but a fumble on the Warrior 15 yard line ended the drive.

A stiff Mount Ida defense and a pair of motion penalties forced the Warriors to punt from their own 15 yard line. A set of offsetting penalties game them a second shot at a punt and Mount Ida got the ball back on the Lamar 49.

Mount Ida set up in their two minute offense with just over a minute on the clock. Ridge Gibbs raced to the 36 before being hit out of bounds. After the penalty the Lions found themselves on the 21 yard line with first and 10. Six plays later Lagrange bulled his way across the goal line for his fourth score of the evening. Allenbrand’s kick was good and the Lions held a 28 point lead at the half.

Mount Ida started the second half with the ball and was able to enact the sportsmanship rule after Cade Helms scored on a 10 yard run with 9:53 to go in the third quarter. Allenbrand’s PAT was good to set the clock running.

Dallas Weston scored the final touchdown with 8:15 to go in the game on a one yard run. Allenbrand hit his seventh PAT of the night to give the Lions a 42-0 lead.

Lamar was able to score with about a minute and a half to go in the game to avoid the shutout. The PAT attempt failed and the Lions went on to win 42-6.

Mount Ida will travel to Mineral Springs to open conference play against the Hornets. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.