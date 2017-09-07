Lions open season with impressive 41-6 victory

MAGAZINE – The Mount Ida Lions picked up right where they left off last season, outpacing the Magazine Rattlers 419 yards to 35 yards of offense in a 41-6 victory.

The Lion defense held the Rattlers to only 34 yards on the ground and gave up only one yard in the air.

Coach Mike White called the number of 12 different running backs while using four different quarterbacks in the win.

The Lions rushed for 363 yards in 45 carries while Cade Jackson and Ridge Gibbs combined for 86 yards in the air. Six different Lions scored in the victory.

Jonathan Lagrange had 11 touches for 58 yards and a score, followed by Tyler Hamilton with nine carries for 49 yards. Bridger Farmer had five carries for 25 yards and Dallas Weston had three carries for 54 yards and a TD.

Hunter Davis had five touches for seven yards, Luke Fiorello had three carries for 16 yards, Dawson Huff had two carries for seven yards. Gage Dyer had one carry for 14 yards, Cade Helms had a carry for 10 yards, and Ridge Gibbs had a carry for 14 yards. Luke Forga had an 80 yard run for a touchdown.

Cade Jackson had three carries for 29 yards and a touchdown. He also had a catch for 16 yards.

Gage Dyer had two catches for 86 yards and a touchdown and Ridge Gibbs had a 14 yard TD reception.

Magazine opened the game with the ball, but was smothered by the Lion defense. The Rattlers punted the ball on fourth and three from their own 36. A personal foul called on Mount Ida placed the ball on their own 28 yard line.

Cade Jackson stepped under center and led the Lions down field in a 10 play drive that ended with a one yard touchdown run by Jonathan Lagrange.

The Rattlers gained a first down on their next series, but failed to move the ball past their own 35 before being forced to punt.

Mount Ida needed only one play to score a second time thanks to an 80 yard run by Luke Forga with 3:05 to go in the first quarter. Tyler Allenbrand hit the PAT to give the Lions a 13-0 lead.

Mount Ida held the Rattlers to one yard in the ensuing drive and took over at midfield. Jackson connected with Gage Dyer on a 50 yard pass for the third touchdown of the night. Allenbrand hit the PAT with 38 seconds left in the first period to give the Lions a 20 point lead.

The Lions needed five plays in their first drive of the second quarter to score with Jackson and Gibbs combining for a 14 yard TD reception with 9:21 to go in the half.

Jackson carried the ball in from the Rattler 21 with 6:44 to go in the first half to give the Lions a 34 point lead which they carried into the half.

Mount Ida opened the second half with a seven play drive, moving the ball 63 yards with Dallas Weston scoring on a 21 yard run. Allenbrand’s PAT was good to give the Lions a 41-0 lead with 9:26 to go in the third quarter.

Mount Ida turned to their bench for the rest of the second half.

Magazine’s defense would account for the only Rattler points of the night. Mount Ida put the ball on the ground with 10:04 to go in the game. Andy Yang scooped up the ball and ran 75 yards for the score.

Mount Ida held on to defeat Magazine 41-6.

The Lions will travel to Jessieville Friday night with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.