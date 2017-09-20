Junior Scrappers’ streak extends to 58 with 41-21 victory at Hope

By John R. Schirmer

News-Leader staff

HOPE – The Nashville Junior Scrappers ran their winning streak to 58 games with a 41-21 win over Hope Thursday, Sept. 14. Nashville is 2-0 on the season; Hope is 0-3.

The Scrappers took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and added another TD midway through the second before the Bobkittens ever got on the board.

Ty Gordon ran 33 yards for Nashville’s first score with 6:35 left in the opening period. Ronald Pineda kicked the first of 5 successful PATs on 6 attempts.

About 4 minutes later, Keyshawn Stewart scored on a 13 yard run. He added another TD on a 2-yard run with 4:23 left in the second quarter.

The Bobkittens’ first score came on a 67-yard run and a successful 2-point conversion with 3:51 left in the second quarter.

Nashville responded with a 12 yard TD pass from Gordon to Stewart with 2:25 left before halftime.

Hope came back with a 33-yard run with about a minute remaining in the half. The Bobkittens kicked the PAT, and the half ended with Nashville on top 27-15.

In the third quarter, Stewart scored on a 35-yard run at the 4:20 mark.

Hope ran for another long touchdown, this one for 35 yards. The 2-point conversion was no good.

The Scrappers scored the last TD of the night on a 33-yard pass from Stewart to Caiden Erwin with 42 seconds left in the third quarter.

For the night, Gordon completed 7 of 12 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown. Stewart completed 2 of 2 passes for 48 yards and a TD.

Gordon was the leading rusher with 10 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown. Stewart ran the ball 5 times for 59 yards and 3 touchdowns. Quincey Garland had 3 carries for 3 yards, and Austin Hanson ran twice for 45 yards.

Tyler Beene had 2 receptions for 57 yards.

Will Pope made 3 catches for 41 yards. Erwin had 2 receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Stewart had 1 reception for 12 yards and a touchdown. Hanson made 1 catch for 3 yards.

The Scrappers posted 404 yards total offense, including 226 rushing and 178 passing.

They held the Bobkittens to 42 yards passing and 150 rushing for a total of 192.

Nashville will visit Bauxite Thursday, Sept. 21, for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The eighth grade game will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Eighth grade

The eighth grade Scrappers are 2-0 on the season after defeating Hope 32-6 Sept. 14.

Aiden Chapman scored first on a 23-yard pass from Ethan Gunter with 5:09 left in the first quarter. The eighth graders were good on all 4 of their 2-point conversion attempts. Three came on runs by Gunter; the fourth was a pass from Gunter to Matt Hibberd.

Chapman scored again on a 35-yard pass from Gunter with 53 seconds to go in the first quarter. He added his third TD of the night with 30 seconds left in the second quarter on a 13-yard pass from Gunter.

Nashville’s last TD of the game was a 1-yard run by Dexter Draper with 3:29 left in the third quarter.

Hope’s only score of the night was a 6-yard run with 4:46 left in the game. The 2-point conversion attempt was no good.

Gunter completed 6 of 10 passes for 172 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Chapman was the leading receiver with 3 catches for 71 yards and 3 touchdowns. Chanier Chapman had 2 receptions for 55 yards. Hibberd made 1 catch for 46 yards.

C. Chapman ran the ball 5 times for 19 yards. Gunter had 3 carries for 24 yards. Hibberd ran 5 times for 3 yards.

The Scrappers had 208 yards total offense, with 36 rushing and 172 passing.

The Scrapper defense held the Bobkittens to 122 total yards, including 77 rushing and 45 passing.