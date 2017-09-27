Junior Scrappers extend Streak to 59 games with win at Bauxite

By John R. Schirmer

News-Leader staff

BAUXITE – The Streak stands at 59 games for the Nashville Junior Scrappers after they defeated Bauxite 34-7 Thursday, Sept. 21.

The team’s winning streak dates back to the last 2 games of the 2010 season.

Nashville (3-0) led Bauxite 28-0 at halftime.

Keyshawn Stewart opened the scoring on a 13-yard run just 45 seconds into the game. Ronald Pineda kicked the first of 2 PATs for the Scrappers.

Austin Hanson scored one minute later on an 8-yard pass from Ty Gordon.

Caiden Erwin ran the ball in from the 9-yardline with 5:55 left in the second quarter.

Gordon ran for the 2- point conversion and a 22-0 lead.

Erwin scored again with 1:57 left before halftime on a 62-yard pass from Stewart. The 2-point conversion attempt was no good.

Bauxite’s only score of the night came on a 57-yard run in the third quarter.

Quincey Garland rounded out the scoring for Nashville with 4 minutes left in the game on a 4-yard run. The 2-point conversion attempt failed.

Gordon completed 2 of 5 passes for 21 yards, 1 TD and 1 interception.

Stewart completed 2 of 5 for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Erwin was Nashville’s leading receiver with 3 catches for 84 yards and a touchdown. Hanson had 1 reception for 8 yards and a TD.

Stewart was Nashville’s leading rusher with 9 carries for 157 yards and a touchdown. Gordon had 5 carries for 63 yards. Garland ran the ball 7 times for 44 yards and a touchdown. Erwin had 1 carry for 9 yards and a TD.

The Scrappers put up 365 yards total offense, including 273 rushing and 92 passing.

Nashville held the Crushers to 121 yards rushing and none passing.

The Scrappers will visit Fountain Lake Thursday, Sept. 28, for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The eighth grade game will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Eighth grade

The eighth grade Scrappers defeated the Crushers 12-0 Sept. 21.

Nashville TDs came on a 36-yard run by Chanler Chapman and a 30-yard pass from Ethan Gunter to Aiden Chapman. Both conversion attempts failed.

Gunter completed 1 of 8 passes for 30 yards and a touchdown.

C. Chapman had 131 carries for 121 yards and a touchdown.

A Chapman ran the ball 4 times for 12 yards. He also had 1 pass reception for 30 yards and a touchdown.

Gunter had 6 carries for 20 yards. Dexter Draper ran the ball 3 times for 8 yards.

Nashville posted 191 yards total offense, including 161 rushing and 30 passing.

The Scrappers held Bauxite to 17 rushing yards on 20 carries and no passing yards.