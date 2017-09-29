Home Caddo Hills Sports Indian Run Invitational medal winners SportsCaddo Hills SportsCenterpoint SportsMount Ida SportsNashville SportsPhoto GalleryPhotosSports Gallery Indian Run Invitational medal winners By Montgomery County News - September 29, 2017 190 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter tweet Junior girls Top Eight: Marlee Bright - Centerpoint (1st place), Madelyn Phillips - Caddo Hills (2nd Place), Gabriella Ramirez - Nashville (3rd Place), Cynthia Lopez - Caddo Hills (4th Place), Faith Stephens - Magnet Cove (5th Place), Esmeralda Santiago - Nashville (6th Place), Maylin Escamille - Nashville (7th Place). Junior girls Top Eight: Marlee Bright – Centerpoint (1st place), Madelyn Phillips – Caddo Hills (2nd Place), Gabriella Ramirez – Nashville (3rd Place), Cynthia Lopez – Caddo Hills (4th Place), Faith Stephens – Magnet Cove (5th Place), Esmeralda Santiago – Nashville (6th Place), Maylin Escamille – Nashville (7th Place). Junior boys Top Eight: Oliver Murillo – Nashville (1st place), Randy Murillo – Nashville (2nd Place), Juan Valazquez – Caddo Hills (3rd Place), Osbaldo Martinez – Nashville (4th Place), Tristen Rodriquez – Centerpoint (5th Place), Louis Morales – Centerpoint (6th Place), Blade Crawford – Caddo Hills (not picture) (7th Place), Alberto Pioquinto – Nashville (8th Place). Nashville Junior Scrappers won the junior boys division with 34 points. Centerpoint Junior Knights finished second in the junior boys division with 34 points. Senior girls Top Eight: Jessica Bradford – Nashville (1st place), Noemi Lozada – Nashville (2nd Place), Haley Maqueyal – Nashville (3rd Place), Haleiy Rimmer – Magnet Cove (4th Place), Monique Flores – Nashville (5th Place), Lesley Bolanos – Centerpoint (6th Place), Devaney Vargas – Nashville (7th Place), Kim Perez – Nashville (8th Place). Nashville Scrapperettes won the senior girls division with a 15 point total. Senior boys Top Eight: Jordan Foster – Caddo Hills (1st place), Gabriel Stephens – Magnet Cove (2nd Place), David Gonzalez – Caddo Hills (3rd Place), Charlie Ingram – Caddo Hills (4th Place), Fabian Marcado – Nashville (5th Place), Traylor Coleson – Magnet Cove (6th Place), Josh Barber – Magnet Cove (7th Place). not pictured: Ty Coulter – Nashville (8th Place). Magnet Cove Panthers won the senior boys division with 34 points. Caddo Hills Senior Boys finished second overall and had three medalists in the race. Pictured left to right: Andy Jackson, Jordan Foster (1st Place), David Gonzalez (3rd Place), Aaron Goodin, and Charlie Ingram (4th Place) Nashville Scrapperettes finished third in the senior boys division with 52 points Nashville cross country team.