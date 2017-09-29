Home Caddo Hills Sports Indian Run Invitational medal winners

Indian Run Invitational medal winners

Junior girls Top Eight: Marlee Bright - Centerpoint (1st place), Madelyn Phillips - Caddo Hills (2nd Place), Gabriella Ramirez - Nashville (3rd Place), Cynthia Lopez - Caddo Hills (4th Place), Faith Stephens - Magnet Cove (5th Place), Esmeralda Santiago - Nashville (6th Place), Maylin Escamille - Nashville (7th Place).

