Governor proclaims September 23 National Hunting and Fishing Day in Arkansas

Earlier this week, Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed a special proclamation recognizing Sept. 23, 2017 as National Hunting and Fishing Day in Arkansas in a special announcement at the Governor’s Conference Room of the state capitol.

“Hunting is a way of life in Arkansas,” Hutchinson said. “When I travel overseas, it’s great to showcase what’s unique to our state, not only the wildlife and the way of life, but also the unique means of funding that.”

Hutchinson said the system in which Arkansans separated regulations and issues involving wildlife from politics is always something he is proud to share, as well as the rich heritage hunting has in The Natural State.

“It’s great to be able to market this to the state of Arkansas and remind people to be mindful of the hunting heritage we have,” Hutchinson said.

AGFC Director Jeff Crow thanked Hutchinson for his continued support of the outdoors and the men and women who enjoy it.

“Conservation is certainly very important to the citizens of Arkansas, not only as an economic driver, but also from a quality of life perspective, said Crow. “This day reminds us that with this proud legacy of hunting we have in Arkansas, we have an obligation to conserve the land and wildlife for future generations, as well as to pass on these traditions. Future generations must continue the hard work of conservation needed to ensure this cycle continues.”