Fouke whips Outlaws 59-6

The tough road continued Friday night for the Dierks Outlaws.

The 2A Outlaws dropped to 0-3 with a 59-6 loss to the 3A Fouke Panthers (3-0) as they prepare to open conference play this Friday night at home against Mountain Pine.

The Mountain Pine Red Devils are 2-1 on the season with wins over Cutter Morning Star (8-7) and Woodlawn (56-19). The loss came at the hands of Jessieville, 35-0.

The Dierks’ offense barely tallied over 100 yards total while their defense gave up 495 yards to the Panthers.

The Panthers used the big play to put the Outlaws away, running up the score with a 75-yard kick-off return, rushing touchdowns of 65, 53 and 92 yards and a 76-yard TD reception.

Blayn Turner put the only points of the night on the scoreboard for Dierks when he broke a 57-yard TD run in the first quarter.

Quarterback Grant Strasner completed 1/2 passes for Dierks for six yards and also rushed the ball three times for four yards. Despite his 57-yard TD run, Turner collected 46 yards on nine carries followed by Brayden Kirby with 33 yards on 15 carries.

Adding to the 97-yard rushing total were Colt Kuykendall and Elvin Wilson.

Turner pulled in Dierks’ only reception of the night for six yards.

Fouke’s passing game tallied 134 yards while the rushing game dominated with 22 carries for 361 yards.

Dierks corrected its penalty problem evident early in the season and were not flagged once during the game while Fouke was flagged three times for 59 yards.