Former Pike County Jailer charged in connection to fugitive wanted out of Hempstead County

A former Pike County jailer has been charged with felony hindering apprehension or prosecution involving a fugitive wanted out of Hempstead County, according to Pike County Chief Deputy Travis Hill.

Kersten Lyon, 22, of Murfreesboro, was arrested Sept. 9 at her Murfreesboro home on Dixon Circle along with Shelby McKenzie, 21, who was wanted out of Hempstead County as a suspect for vehicle and firearm thefts.

Hill said Lyon had been employed at the Pike County Jail since Aug. 24 and was a “jailer in training” up until her arrest Sept. 9. She is no longer employed by the county.

According to case information, Lyon was working at the jail in the early morning hours of Sept. 6 when McKenzie, who has an anarchy tattoo under his right eye, came to the jail in one of the vehicles he is accused of stealing. Lyon went to the parking lot and talked to McKenzie for approximately 35 minutes and reportedly gave him a key to her home. It was later that day that Lyon learned McKenzie was a wanted man, according to case records.

On Sept. 9, authorities tracked McKenzie to the Murfreesboro home. Since Lyon “made no effort to contact law enforcement” she was arrested along with McKenzie without incident.

McKenzie was wanted out of Hempstead County for the theft of a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado from one residence and an AK-47 during a burglary of another home. He was thought to be in the company of Destiny Harvel, no age or address available, who was also suspected of stealing a handgun from another residence.

According to Hempstead County Sheriff James Singleton, McKenzie and Harvel are suspected methamphetamine users and were described as “armed and dangerous” in notices issued late last week.

Lyon’s bond has been set at $2,500.