Facebook business page workshop Sept. 13 in Mount Ida

ARKADELPHIA – The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at Henderson State University will help small business owners turn their Facebook business pages into a strategic advantage at a free workshop Sept. 13 in Mt. Ida.

Along with an overview of Facebook basics, participants will receive tips for managing their page, setting goals, measuring content reach, and analyzing post effectiveness.

The workshop will be held from 4-8 p.m. at the Mt. Ida Area Chamber of Commerce, 124 Highway 270.

To register, call (870) 230-5184, or register online at asbtdc.org/training/arkadelphia-events.