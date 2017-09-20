CP Knights edge out MS Hornets 28-26

MINERAL SPRINGS – The final non-conference game for the 3A Centerpoint Knights and the 2A Mineral Springs Hornets was eventually decided by penalties and interceptions.

The final score was 28-26 in favor of the visiting Knights to make them 3-0 in the young season. The Hornets drop to 0-3.

The total yardage by both squads was 793, heavily in favor of the Hornets, who tallied 503 yards compared to CP’s 290 total.

The yardage could have been much higher for both teams, but Centerpoint had 10 penalties for 120 yards while Mineral Springs had 10 flags for 70 yards, including penalties that resulted in three touchdowns being called back. CP Coach Cary Rogers and quarterback Owen Bright were ejected from the game and will have to sit out this week’s games for four quarters.

Mineral Springs turned the football over seven times – five on interceptions and one lost fumble. Centerpoint had one pass attempt intercepted by Hornet Cameron Walker and lost no fumbles.

MS led Centerpoint 20-14 in the fourth stanza before throwing back-to-back-to-back interceptions. The first interception was on the Knight five-yard line where Drew Fowler stepped in front of the intended receiver and went 95 yards for a score. The PAT kick made it 21-20 in favor of the visitors with 10:01 on the fourth quarter clock.

The next Hornet possession saw a pass attempt on first down. It was intercepted by Landon Way from his linebacker spot around mid-field, and he raced to the Hornet end zone. The PAT kick by Eric Valdez made it 28-20 with 9:39 on the clock. Valdez was 4/4 in PATs this game.

The Hornets tried again with a first down pass play, and Way cut in front of the receiver and snagged it on his way to the turf. In less than one minute, Centerpoint intercepted three passes, two for scores, and blunted another drive by the Hornets.

Mineral Springs kept coming.

They moved 52 yards in three plays for a touchdown at the 1:32 mark to make it 28-26. They went for a two point conversion to tie the game and force an overtime. The pass was tipped around in the Knight end zone, and Centerpoint came up with it to preserve the two-point win.

The Hornets gave it one last effort with an onside kick, but Centerpoint recovered it. Mineral Springs had used their three time outs in the second half and the Knights were able to run out the clock.

Centerpoint ran the ball 20 times for 97 yards and one score. Owen Bright and Kanon Horn completed 11 of 25 pass attempts for 193 yards, one score and one interception. Mineral Springs ran the ball 19 times for 80 yards and one score. First-time starting Peyton Haddon completed 22 of 44 passes for 391 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions. He also rushed six time for 35 yards and one TD.

The Hornet rushers were led by Octavion Ceaser with three carries for 49 yards followed by Tajhi Beal with five for 38 yards. Ladarius Hicks also had one carry for 27 yards.

The Hornet receivers were led by Beal with seven catches for 149 yards and a 38-yard TD. Raheem Brown followed seven catches for 120 yards and Hicks pulled in three passes for 50 yards. Devon Swopes had two catches for 47 yards and a 32-yard TD reception. Cameron Walker added to the total with three catches for 41 yards and Ceaser pulled in one pass for 16 yards.

Hornet Antonio Alexander contributed a five-yard fumble recovery good for six points in the third quarter.

The Hornet open conference play this Friday by hosting the defending state champion 3-0 Mount Ida Lions.

The Lions have posted wins over Magazine (41-6), Jessieville (28-6) and Lamar (42-7).

Kick-off is at 7 p.m.