Home Breaking News College scrimmage Saturday features former area players, coach Breaking NewsSports College scrimmage Saturday features former area players, coach By Nashville News Leader - September 1, 2017 201 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter tweet Louisiana College Wildcats vs. Hendrix College Warriors Mineral Springs Hornet Stadium August 25 Former Mineral Springs Hornet Tre Lacy returned to his home turf Saturday night where he took reps in the Hendrix College Warrior secondary.Former Nashville Scrapper Justin Bean is still in black and orange, but now it’s the colors of the Hendrix College Warriors. Bean plays guard for the team.Former Dierks Outlaw Curtis Seborn, who once boomed a 52-yard field goal in high school, is now the place kicker for the Louisiana College Wildcats.Former Dierks Outlaw quarterback Ben McLaughlin now coordinates the offense for the Louisiana College Wildcats.