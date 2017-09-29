Caddo Hills hosts Indian Run Invitational, Foster sets personal best with first place finish

Caddo Hills hosts Indian Run Invitational, Foster sets personal best with first...

DEWAYNE HOLLOWAY

montcnews2@windstream.net

CADDO HILLS – Area schools performed well, earning victories in several divisions at the Indian Run Invitational cross country meet held at Caddo Hills Saturday, September 22.

Athletes competed in four divisions with the junior high runners competing on a 1.5 mile course and the senior high athletes running on a three mile course.

Junior Girls

There were seven girls who finished the course in the junior girls division with Marlee Bright of Centerpoint earning the victory with a time of 10:52.83, followedby by Madelyn Phillips of Caddo Hills (12:09.08), Gabriela Rameriz of Centerpoint (12:10.86) and Cinthia Lopez of Caddo Hills (12:12.18).

Faith Stephens of Magnet Cove finished fifth (13:00.95), Esmeralda Santiago of Nashville finished sixth (14:04.31) and Maylin Escamilla of Nashville finished seventh (15:33.51).

Junior Boys

Nashville dominated the junior boys division, placing all five scoring times among the top 11 finishers to win the team trophy with 21 points. Centerpoint finished second in the team category with 34 points.

Oliver Murillo and Randy Murillo of Nashville finished one-two with times of 8:57.82 and 8:58.03 respectively.

Juan Velazquez of Caddo Hills finished third (9:10.65), Osbaldo Martinez of Nashville finished fourth (9:35.25), Tristan Rodriquez of Centerpoint finished fifth (9:41.34), Louis Morales finished sixth (9:41.78), Blade Crawford of Caddo Hills finished seventh (9:43.41) and Alberto Pioquinto finished eighth (10:07.15).

Other finishers included

9th Nate Oosterhous Centerpoint 10:22.09

10th Patricio Ramirez Centerpoint 10:28.70

11th Marcos Barragan Nashville 10:37.20

12th Daniel Watson Centerpoint 10:45.53

13th Nick Matheny Nashville 10:51.65

14th Fernando Rosas Nashville 11:11.06

15th Josh Greer Centerpoint 11:34.16

16th Traytan Turbeville Nashville 12:18.80

17th Edwin Bolanos Centerpoint 12:26.07

18th David Castillo Caddo Hills 13:08.20

Senior Girls

Nashville earned the top three spots in the senior girls division and six of the top eight to win the team trophy in the their division.

Jessica Bradford finished first with a time of 23:27.61, followed by Noemi Lozado (24:02.99) and Haley Magueyal (24:46.01), all of Nashville.

Hailey Rimmer of Magnet Cove finished fourth (25:02.35), Monique Flores of Nashville finished fifth (25:20.79), Lezly Bolanos of Centerpoint finished sixth (28:47.08), Devaney Vargas of Nashville finished seventh (30:22.18) and Kim Perez of Nashville finished eighth (30:42.76).

Other finishers included

9th Laisa Ramirez Nashville 31:03.82

10th Abby Jones Mount Ida 31:36.01

11th Kim Bell Nashville 38:23.63

Senior Boys

The senior boys wrapped things up with Magnet Cove finishing first, followed by Caddo Hills and Nashville.

The host team was able to walk away with a win thanks to Jordan Foster, who won the senior boys division with a personal best time of 17:12.69.

Gabriel Stephens of Magnet Cove finished in the runner up position (17:26.93), followed by David Gonzalez of Caddo Hills (17:55.68), Charlie Ingram of Caddo Hills (19:15.49), and Fabian Marcado of Nashville (20:17.84).

Coleson Traylor of Magnet Cove finished sixth (20:36.95), Josh Barber of Magnet Cove finished seventh (20:46.61) and Ty Coulter of Nashville finished eighth (21:43.71).

other finishers include

9th Ethan Fagan Magnet Cove 21:57.06

10th Lance Porter Centerpoint 22:05.76

11th Preston Looney Magnet Cove 22:07.59

12th Josh Price Magnet Cove 22:50.49

13th Isaiah Smith Nashville 24:05.84

14th Devonte Neal Nashville 25:14.07

15th Jorge Padilla Nashville 25:30.39

16th Sergio Ramirez Nashville 26:16.99

17th Andy Jackson Caddo Hills 27:26.17

18th Austin Porterfield Magnet Cove 27:26.44

19th Aaron Goodin Caddo Hills 28:59.03