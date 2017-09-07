Caddo Hills announces homecoming Royalty

VICTOR GUIDRY

CADDO HILLS – On August 25, Caddo Hills announced this year’s basketball homecoming court to an audience of anxious students and faculty. Senior Nicole Coffman was elected queen by the members of the senior basketball team. Principal Todd Baxley and Coach Johnny Taylor were on hand to congratulate the royalty and present them with roses and a certificate.

“Not only did I feel honored to be chosen as this year’s queen but very blessed,” said Coffman “I can’t wait to see everything come together and see how the entire court will look.

Freshman Olivia Aguilar was named this year’s princess. “I am so happy and excited to get my blue dress. I just want to thank everyone,” said Aguilar.

Caddo announced the maids for the ceremony as well. Rileigh Boos, Madelyn Phillips, Emily Cowart, Abby Fant, Catlin Ramey, and Cielo Velazquez will be Aguilar’s maids during the ceremony.

Gracie Carroll, M’Quelynn Wisener, Emma Garcia, Charisma Roberts, Scarlett Beggs, and Sandra Castillo will serve as Queen Nicole Coffman’s maids.

“This year is special for me since it is my senior year and I’m given the chance to share it with close friends,” said Sandra Castillo.

This year Caddo Hills will take on Umpire in their homecoming matchup. The game and ceremony will take place on November 2nd at Caddo Hills.