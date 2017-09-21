Bike Your Park Day scheduled for September 30

A unique joint local event will give everyone an opportunity to celebrate their love for bikes and public lands next Saturday, September 30.

The joint venture celebrates Bike Your Park Day and National Public Lands Day. The event will be held on the Lake Ouachita Vista Trail, at the Shangri-La Tompkins Bend Campgrounds, Saturday, September 30, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

You are welcome and encouraged to bring your own bike or you can try one Ouachita Kayak Tours’ new fleet of Arkansas-made Orbea mountain bikes. Spa City Cycling will also offer several mountain bikes for participants to test ride, free of charge, during this four hour event.

Organizers have thought of everyone with multiple routes available to accommodate all levels of skill. Trails will include four and 10 mile options.

Helmets are required, and light refreshments will be provided. Several of the Trail Dogs who built and maintain the trails will be in attendance.

Meet at the Tompkins Bend Campground Pavilion. Directions: From Hwy 270, turn North on Shangri La Drive. The pavilion is located on the left just before the campground entrance.

Bike Your Park Day is sponsored by Adventure Cycling Association and National Public Lands Day is sponsored by National Environmental Education Foundation.